Maha: Man on motorcycle dies after tree falls on him

A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Dilip Jaronde (59), a resident of Dighori in Nagpur. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.

''Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am. Suddenly, a tree fell on him near Raja Rani Chowk, in which he was seriously injured. Some passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' an official said. The incident caused a traffic snarl at the junction and the road was cleared by the Nagpur civic body's staff in some time. A case of accidental death was registered by Sitabuldi police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

