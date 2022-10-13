Maha: Man on motorcycle dies after tree falls on him

A retired employee of the Central Jail here was killed after a tree fell on him when he was going on a motorcycle in Civil Lines area of Nagpur on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Dilip Jaronde (59), a resident of Dighori in Nagpur. He was a former driver of the Jail Printing Press, he said.

''Jaronde was on his way to some work around 11.15 am. Suddenly, a tree fell on him near Raja Rani Chowk, in which he was seriously injured. Some passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,'' an official said. The incident caused a traffic snarl at the junction and the road was cleared by the Nagpur civic body's staff in some time. A case of accidental death was registered by Sitabuldi police, he said.

