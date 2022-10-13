UK business minister Rees-Mogg says deregulation plans on track

British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg on Wednesday said the government had not shelved plans to deregulate parts of the economy, after a report that disagreements at the top of government had delayed its programme.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to reignite economic growth by reforming planning rules, workers' rights and immigration, while cutting tens of billions of pounds of taxes. The unfunded tax cuts have caused turmoil in financial markets and The Times newspaper said the government had now been forced to delay any announcements on reform because Rees-Mogg and Truss could not agree the details.

Rees-Mogg said the plans remained on track. "We've got the big plans for deregulation that are continuing," Rees-Mogg told Times Radio.

"It's the cumulative effect of many detailed changes rather than one big bang." The government is under pressure to show how it will kick-start growth, rebuild investor confidence and convince Britain's spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), that it can start to think about balancing the books.

Rees-Mogg, however, said finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng should not rely on the OBR's forecasts when formulating policy. "Its record of forecasting accurately hasn't been enormously good," he told ITV, according to pre-released quotes.

"The job of Chancellors (finance ministers) is to make decisions in the round rather than to assume that there is any individual forecaster who will hit the nail on the head." "The OBR is not the only organisation that is able to give forecasts."

With borrowing costs surging and mortgage and pension markets showing strain, Kwarteng has brought forward the publication of his longer-term tax and spending plans and the OBR's independent economic forecast to Oct. 31, more than three weeks earlier than previously scheduled. He had planned initially to set out his plans on Nov. 23 - two months after his "mini-budget" triggered a rout in British bonds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)