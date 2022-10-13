Left Menu

IMF declares new Resilience and Sustainability Trust ready for lending

The International Monetary Fund's Resilience and Sustainability Trust is now operational, adding an important longer-term financing instrument to the fund's toolkit, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva said she notified the IMF's Executive Board that the fund's first-ever facility to provide long-term funding to help members deal with climate change, pandemics and other structural challenges was ready to start lending, given fundraising to date.

She said members could start applying for the funds, which will offer 20-year maturities and a 10.5-year grace period.

