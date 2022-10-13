Left Menu

U.S., Mexico agree border plan for Venezuelan migrants

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-10-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 03:01 IST
U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed a plan for Venezuelan migrants that will enable access by air to the United States for thousands of people from the South American country and send some Venezuelans to Mexico, Mexico's government said Wednesday.

The scheme will be based on the "Uniting for Ukraine" program, a Mexican government statement said. As part of the agreement, Mexico will temporarily allow some Venezuelans to enter its territory at the U.S.-Mexico border, it said.

