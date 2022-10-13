Left Menu

US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 13-10-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 04:04 IST
The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the US, the two nations said on Wednesday.

In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment.

At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.

The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the US and Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the US border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama's notorious Darien Gap.

Under the agreement, Venezuelans who are chosen would arrive at US airports.

The US has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing war for stays of up two years and have admitted tens of thousands so far, including nearly 17,000 in August.

