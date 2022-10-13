PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SpaceX's Starlink terminals back online in Ukraine after outages https://on.ft.com/3MsbA3F - Premiership Rugby club Wasps set to enter administration https://on.ft.com/3SPP6fv

- Investors call for urgent clarity on level of UK energy windfall tax https://on.ft.com/3CrGPaM - 'Everything in UK is on sale', says US private equity Ares Management executive https://on.ft.com/3RSSJzX

Overview - SpaceX's Starlink services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine's critical areas, the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday.

- Wasps are set to enter into administration in the coming days with the club unable to find a solution to their financial woes, the Coventry-based Premiership side said on Wednesday. - Britain has set out plans for a temporary revenue cap on low-carbon electricity generators, which the industry said was a "de-facto windfall tax" on renewable energy producers.

- The plummeting value of sterling means that "everything in the UK is on sale", Blair Jacobson, co-head of European credit at Ares Management said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)