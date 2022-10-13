Jet2 flight lands safely in London after potential security threat

British low-cost airline Jet2.com, a unit of Jet2 Plc, said late on Wednesday that a flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London's Stansted airport under the direction of UK authorities over a potential security threat. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, the airline said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the incident was later downgraded and declared as over.

Essex Police led the safety operation after receiving a report of potential threat on board Wednesday night. "The runway was closed for a time while enquiries were carried out. Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board," the police tweeted.

