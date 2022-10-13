Left Menu

Jet2 flight lands safely in London after potential security threat

British low-cost airline Jet2.com, a unit of Jet2 Plc, said late on Wednesday that a flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London's Stansted airport under the direction of UK authorities over a potential security threat. Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board," the police tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 06:43 IST
Jet2 flight lands safely in London after potential security threat

British low-cost airline Jet2.com, a unit of Jet2 Plc, said late on Wednesday that a flight from Turkey to Manchester was diverted to London's Stansted airport under the direction of UK authorities over a potential security threat. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to a remote stand, the airline said in a statement on Twitter, adding that the incident was later downgraded and declared as over.

Essex Police led the safety operation after receiving a report of potential threat on board Wednesday night. "The runway was closed for a time while enquiries were carried out. Officers were then able to establish there was no threat on board," the police tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022