Left Menu

Fire at godown in south Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 09:29 IST
Fire at godown in south Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the fire department official said.

At least 13 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, she said.

The blaze at the godown on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge was brought under control after around an hour of firefighting, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022