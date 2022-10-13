The Global Obesity Nightmare Won't Go Into Reverse Until Businesses Change

Obesity is one of the biggest problems facing the global community. No longer isolated to the rich world, it's now spreading across continents and afflicting practically every society.

The reasons for this still aren't entirely clear, but researchers have some interesting ideas. Now their recommendations are being used to change how businesses operate. The hope is that humanity can develop a "market" solution that avoids the need to impose draconian measures or force people to eat better.

So what can businesses do to transform obesity and make it a problem of the past?

Change How They Process Food

Almost all obesity issues can be traced back to highly processed food of one kind or another. When companies apply industrial processes to food, they change its basic properties, altering how it interacts with the body. After millions of years, they are disrupting a natural balance.

The first place to start is the polishing of grains. Food companies should stop making white rice or refined wheat flour. Instead, they should leave these grains intact in as many food applications as they can. They should start selling consumers the benefits of these items instead of consigning them to the back shelves of health food stores.

Ironically, reducing food processing in today's economy could actually help them increase their margins. Industrialists began polishing grains during the nineteenth century before mass refrigeration and modern logistics. They did it to prevent food from spoiling. But today, that isn't as much of a risk. Foods are unlikely to go bad today because transit times are so short and rotation is much higher. It's just a matter of consumer taste. If brands started promoting more whole grains, people would soon follow and global obesity would retreat.

There are, of course, many other ways to change the food supply. One is to stop rewarding farmers for making unhealthy foods, like meat and oil, with subsidies. Switching payments over to farmers who cultivate fruits and vegetables would push the price for these ingredients down, encouraging higher consumption.

Make The Community Front And Center

Image Credit: Unsplash

Most traditional food brands don't give a darn about the community. They only care about how much money they can make.

And that's a shame. As food becomes more toxic and destructive to the human body, the ability for people to be productive declines and they find it much more difficult to earn money. Consequently, demand in the entire economy starts to fall, affecting food producers and everyone else.

Businesses, therefore, need to consider their effects on the community. Food companies, in particular, should look at the costs they impose on people when they consume their products. They should then look for ways to offset this at the source.

There are several methods of doing this. One is to simply sneak more healthy ingredients into unhealthy snacks over time. For instance, we've seen a surge in brands making chips out of healthier alternatives, like lentils.

Another method is for firms to provide community fitness or nutrition instruction. Companies need to make it clear that some elements in the diet, such as eggs, meat, oil, and sugar, are bad for the human body. In the past, people never consumed them in the quantities they do today.

Companies also need to target children. The earlier they can get them to adopt healthy living plans, the better. Research shows that children who are slim are much more likely to avoid obesity as they get older.

Start Healthy Brands

Businesses have been doing better in this area than in the others recently. We've seen a flurry of brands offering healthier alternatives to traditional staples. The result is more choices for consumers, making it easier to eat well.

For instance, we've seen brands like Beyond Meat introduce realistic-tasting plant-based burgers. These aren't healthy foods by any stretch of the imagination, but they may be better for people than conventional beef.

Then there are restaurants that are looking to enter the health space. Pret, Subway and Wagamamas are leaders in this space. They're still whipping up delicious food for their clients, but they're changing the ingredients considerably to make it even more delicious.

Then there are the condiment brands, many of which work with StickerYou. These are removing the sugar from traditional recipes and replacing it with healthier alternatives, such as dates.

Make It Easier For Customers To Eat Well

In the past, businesses used to try all sorts of devilish tactics to get people to eat badly. And they still do. Many supermarkets, for instance, put candies near the cash register to tempt people while they wait.

Companies need to stop tactics like these. They work against the need to control the obesity crisis.

Firms also need to do more to direct customers and tell what is healthy, and what isn't. Most consumers aren't aware that whole food from plant sources is healthy, and virtually everything else isn't. Many still believe the myth of "diet" products and think that they will help them lose weight. They won't. Only nature can consistently regulate BMI and keep people in the normal range.

Shoppers who can quickly identify the most nourishing foods tend to be far better than average. They are much less likely to reach for unhealthy products if they can see how bad they are for them.

Stop Serving Junk Food At Work

Image Credit: Unsplash

Many employees get a lot of their calories at work. Therefore, the quality of food businesses serves in their canteens matters a great deal.

Businesses are starting to change their work food policy, but it still leaves a lot to be desired. Firms are moving in the direction of the Mediterranean diet but progress is slow.

What's more, many companies don't know what healthy food is. They think they're making their offering beneficial to staff, but they're not. Dishes still contain vast quantities of refined oils, sugars, and processed meats. Many companies believe that more expensive foods are better for people, but that's not necessarily true. Cheap options like lentils and brown rice will keep most workers healthy.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)