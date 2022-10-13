Left Menu

TotalEnergies needs to hike wages and negotiate with CGT union to end strikes - Le Maire

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:22 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)
TotalEnergies needs to raise its salaries and reach an agreement with the CGT union to end strikes weighing on the petrol supply to the country, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The company has "come late" in discussing with unions after making large profits, the minister told RTL radio, adding "this conflict is not the government's fault".

