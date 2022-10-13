Chhattisgarh: ED arrests IAS Sameer Vishnoi in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi from Chhattisgarh after questioning him in a money laundering case, sources told ANI.
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi from Chhattisgarh after questioning him in a money laundering case, sources told ANI. The enforcement agency has also arrested Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, a relative of businessman Suryakant Tiwari who's currently under the agency's scanner, they said, adding that raids were carried out on Tuesday in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund.
ED found Rs 4 crore in cash during the raids in, besides unaccounted jewellery and gold too were recovered. The sources said that government officials were running an alleged extortion racket by imposing illegal levies and collecting Rs 25 per tonne from coal suppliers. Incriminating documents have been seized from the offices and residences of senior IAS officers, they added. (ANI)
