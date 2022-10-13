Left Menu

Passenger vehicle wholesales surge 92 pc in Sep on robust festive demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:24 IST
Passenger vehicle wholesales surge 92 pc in Sep on robust festive demand
  • Country:
  • India

Riding on the back of strong festive season demand, passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 92 per cent to 3,07,389 units last month, as compared to the same month last year, auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from factories to dealerships in September 2021 stood at 1,60,212 units.

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales also rose 13 per cent to 17,35,199 units, as compared to 15,37,604 vehicles in September 2021.

Motorcycle sales rose 18 per cent to 11,14,667 units, as against 9,48,161 units in September 2021.

Scooter sales were up 9 per cent to 5,72,919 units, from 5,27,779 vehicles a year ago.

In the September quarter, PV sales increased by 38 per cent to 10,26,309 units, as against 7,41,442 units in the similar period of the last fiscal.

Similarly, total two-wheeler sales rose 13 per cent to 46,73,931 units, as compared with 41,36,484 units in the September quarter of the last fiscal.

Total commercial vehicles sales rose by 39 per cent to 2,31,880 units, as against 1,66,251 units in the year-ago period.

Total sales across categories rose to 60,52,628 units, as against 51,15,112 units in the September quarter of last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022