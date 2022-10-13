Diwali's message of triumph of light over darkness rings especially true in today’s times: NY State Governor Kathy Hochul

Diwali's message of the triumph of light over darkness and peace over conflict rings especially true in today’s times of divisiveness and polarisation and the festival reminds people that unity is truly the way forward, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has said.

Hochul hosted New York's first-ever gubernatorial Diwali celebration here on Tuesday and underlined the festival’s message of unity, light and prosperity.

“In New York, we all know that diversity is truly our greatest strength. So having your governor celebrate with our South-Asian, Indo-Caribbean communities, our Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist New Yorkers, it's just long overdue. It's about time we all came together,” Hochul said during the special Diwali event. She underlined the significance and relevance of Diwali, particularly in the current times, saying it is the festival’s message of the triumph of light over darkness and peace over conflict. “Today we look at what's happening in our society, in our own country - the divisiveness, how people have become very polarised,” she said adding that it doesn't have to be this way. The celebration of Diwali reminds “us that unity is truly the way forward and that's how we can take our state and our nation to a far better place by working together,” she said.

Hochul stressed that the fact that Diwali is celebrated by people around the world from many religions is a symbol of the ability to be unified in a common purpose. “It's a great example of what we can do and what New Yorkers have always done. So let's focus on that message here tonight,” Hochul said.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who had headed years-long efforts in Congress along with members of the Indian-American community for a commemorative Diwali postal stamp, said at the event that Diwali’s message of light over darkness, goodness over evil is truly significant.

She said that the Diwali stamp, issued in 2016, is one of the highest-selling stamps in history and made USD 8 million for the US Postal Service.

Hochul lauded the role and contributions of the Indian-American community, including the doctors, scientists, educators, entrepreneurs, engineers, attorneys, artists and restauranteurs.

“You heal us when we're sick, got us through the pandemic,” she said.

Hochul referred to the announcement by Micron, US-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world, to build a semiconductor manufacturing campus in Onondaga County, New York with an investment of up to USD 100 billion over the next 20-plus years for the project. IBM also recently announced plans to invest USD 20 billion across the Hudson Valley region in the state over the next 10 years.

Both Micron and IBM are helmed by Indian-origin CEOs. Sanjay Mehrotra is leading Micron and IBM is being led by Arvind Krishna.

Hochul said these announcements of USD 120 billion investments in New York state are “so exciting because both those companies are led by Indian-Americans. That is the power of our entrepreneurs who are making incredible products but also giving people the dignity of a good job right here in the state of New York. So as we move this state forward, it includes all of you.” “That is what this Diwali celebration is all about. And may every aspect of your life be as luminous and wonderful as the lamps of Diwali,” she said.

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner in New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, underlined Diwali’s message of unity and diversity. “New York City is the place where the whole world comes together,” he said and wished the diverse community of New York a prosperous Diwali on behalf of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

