Mumbai: Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:08 IST
Mumbai: Two killed, five injured as SUV crashes into tree on Eastern Express Highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least two persons were killed and five others seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said. ''A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons - its driver and passenger - were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries,'' he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.

