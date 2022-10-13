Investors via MYRE Capital Acquire 70 Cr. in Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP) Commercial Property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru | Mumbai, India (NewsVoir) • MYRE’s Vaishnavi Tech Park Opportunity 1 & 2, saw demand from investors hailing from 11 countries and 18 cities • This is the second Bengaluru property to be oversubscribed, by 30%+, indicating an increased interest in CRE • The investor profile consisted of senior employees and CXO’s at firms such as Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Amazon, Intel etc.

• MYRE Capital crosses AUM of INR 200 crores; aims to cross INR 350 Cr. by end of FY22 MYRE Capital, India’s first Neo-Realty investment platform has successfully closed the second offering in Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), Bengaluru. Post witnessing a huge demand with 38% oversubscription to the last offering in VTP, MYRE Capital launched another property in the same building and closed the opportunity with equal enthusiasm and demand from investors. The property was oversubscribed yet again by 30%. Bengaluru being the IT/ITES capital of the world, has witnessed continued increasing demand from MNCs and has been able to sustain market growth whilst keeping vacancies in single digits. Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP) is located strategically at the intersection of Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur Micro Market. ORR is the largest IT hub of Bangalore whilst the Sarjapur Micro Market has a 0% vacancy rate. These micro markets are home to some of the most prominent MNC tenants, including - LinkedIn, Deloitte, Microsoft, Accenture, HCL, Tata, Wipro. Due to the favourable micro markets, investors have shown 100% commitment as MYRE Capital has been able to bring to the table a rare off market opportunity. Bengaluru has always been one of the top cities for commercial real estate investments as per MYRE Capital’s Neo Realty Survey. Speaking on the development, Mr. Aryaman Vir, Founder & CEO, MYRE Capital said, “At MYRE Capital we strive to bring the best available real estate investment opportunities for our investors. We value the trust that our investors have instilled in us and we are overwhelmed with the response received for the both the opportunities in VTP. T With the closure of this property, we have reached an AUM of INR 200 crore and we target to reach INR 350 crore by the end of the fiscal year.” “It has been a phenomenal year so far for MYRE Capital as we are also in works to launch India’s First Neo-Realty alternative investment fund to cater to this ever-rising demand for Grade-A assets in commercial real estate. Apart from this, we have also garnered investor interest to invest in overseas CRE opportunities. We are in talks with an international platform to bring a variety of global selection of curated real estate investment opportunities for Indian investors,” Mr.Vir added. The entire VTP building has been designed for IGBC platinum rating and has been leased to Smartworks, the market leader in managed leasing solutions, for a total tenure of nine years. Managed leasing comes with an additional layer of rental security and stability with minimal vacancy risk. This is because the operator is liable to pay the rental agreed upon irrespective of sub-tenant occupancy as per contract. This asset offered by MYRE Capital is pre-leased and managed so investors can look to earn stable monthly rental income and long-term capital appreciation. The assets are spread across NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Since inception, MYRE has maintained a 100% occupancy rate across its portfolio and has 35,000+ users on its platform. About MYRE Capital MYRE Capital, a venture by Morphogenesis, is a tech-enabled NEO-Realty fractional ownership platform that provides easy access, transparency, and liquidity to a curated selection of rent-yielding commercial real estate assets. Each asset is shortlisted based on stringent criteria involving predictive analytics across 150+ data points, 25 years of industry expertise, and our proprietary technology solutions. The company was founded by Mr.AryamanVir with his expertise in technology, finance, and real estate. MYRE Capital provides real estate owners and developers a reliable source of stable finance whilst providing potential investors and stakeholders with end-to-end investment management and execution thus enabling them to redevelop trust in this asset class and reposition the Indian real estate market on a global platform.

