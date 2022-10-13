Left Menu

15 states among achievers in logistics performance index 2022: DPIIT report

The first logistics report was released in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:26 IST
Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 states and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report released by the commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday.

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura are the other states categorised as fast movers in the ranking.

The 15 states and UTs ranked in the aspirers category include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Mizoram.

The report ranks the states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations, according to the fourth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 report unveiled by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction cost. The first logistics report was released in 2018. No ranking was released last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gujarat was at the first position in both 2018 and 2019 ranking lists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

