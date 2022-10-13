World Gold Council launches new gold jewellery campaign to attract youth

World Gold Council has launched a new look 'You are gold' campaign in partnership with Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to increase awareness, relevance and adoption of gold jewellery amongst young Indian women.

The latest 'You are gold' campaign aims to inspire young women to express themselves. The ad film showcases a montage of young women from diverse backgrounds, who are unafraid of letting their inner light shine and are precious, brilliant and bold – much like the beautiful gold jewellery they wear.

The integrated campaign that has been rolled out prior to Diwali 2022, aims to attract millennials and gen-Z and highlight the many qualities that make them who they are, qualities that make them shine like the gold jewellery they wear, and how they express themselves through it. The film celebrates different expressions of quintessential modern women who are relatable, yet aspirational and don't shy away from chasing their dreams.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council said, ''More than half of India's population is below the age of 25 years and they are redefining India's consumption story. Our 'You are gold' campaign aims to reinforce the relevance of gold jewellery in a more meaningful way to them. Our latest film celebrates today's young women from diverse backgrounds who are chasing their passions fearlessly. With a modern and contemporary showcase of gold jewellery in the film, we aim to change the perception of gold jewellery from traditional to something that is modern, stylish, contemporary and a means of self-expression, in lines with the mindset of today's young consumers.'' Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, ''The World Gold Council campaign 'You Are Gold' in partnership with GJEPC is aimed at the younger generation for building a greater emotional connect with gold. It's important to switch focus and echo the design sensibilities of young consumers. At the same time, we need to educate them about the high level of skilled craftsmanship that goes into making gold jewellery truly a timeless possession.'' The film has been directed by multiple award winning and one of the most well-known directors in the industry, Razy Ghai. McCann Worldgroup, Mumbai is the associated creative agency and media partner is Motivator, Group M.

Siddhi Yadav Machado, ECD Art, McCann Worldgroup Mumbai, said, ''Our new 'You are gold' film is a modern-day narrative of Millennial and Gen-Z women. It showcases how beautifully gold jewellery is her ally as she fearlessly chases her ambitions and passions across the world. Gold mirrors her spirit and drive, in moments where she displays her brilliance boldly.'' The media mix includes television, digital, social and OTT platforms to ensure the campaign reaches, inspires and engages with the millennials and Gen-Z audiences. The film will be displayed on TV across 39 leading channels from various genres and OTT platforms such as Disney plus, Voot and Zee 5. Digital and social platforms like Google display networks, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are also a part of the media mix to drive awareness around Diwali.

Link to ad film: https://youtu.be/So8oAHqa-ZM The campaign website: www.youaregold.in Follow the World Gold Council on Twitter at @goldcouncil and Like on Facebook.

About World Gold Council We're the global experts on gold. Leveraging our broad knowledge and experience, we work to improve understanding of the gold market and underscore gold's value to individuals, investors, and the world at large. Collaboration is the cornerstone of our approach. We're an association whose members are the world's most forward-thinking gold mining companies. Combining the insights of our members and other industry partners, we seek to unlock gold's evolving role as a catalyst for advancements that meet societal needs. We develop standards, expand access to gold, and tackle barriers to adoption to stimulate demand and support a vibrant and sustainable future for the gold market. From our offices in Beijing, London, Mumbai, New York, Shanghai and Singapore, we deliver positive impact worldwide.

About GJPEC The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country's export thrust, when India's post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of gem & jewellery industry and today represents 7000 exporters in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs, and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.

