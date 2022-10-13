Easyjet CEO: Demand has not dropped but there is 'uncertainty'

British airline easyJet said demand was still resilient as customers prioritised holidays, but there was uncertainty in the market as cost of living pressures increased. "We see that demand has continued to be there, yields remain robust, which means you can assume that they're above full-year 19 levels as an example," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Thursday.

"Despite the difficulties that households have, we still know that holidays and travel are top of the list when people can prioritise what they want to do with their disposable income." "But clearly there is uncertainty out there," he added.

Also Read: Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)