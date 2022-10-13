Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank re-appoints KG Mohan as board member for 3 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Thursday said it has re-appointed non-executive independent director KG Mohan for three years on its board.

The first term of Mohan was completed on October 11, 2022.

He was re-appointed by the board in its meeting on September 22, 2022, for the second term of three years with effect from October 12, 2022, as an additional director under the independent category, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Mohan's re-appointment is subject to the bank's shareholders' approval.

Shares of KVB were trading at Rs 82.50 apiece on BSE, down by 0.18 per cent from the previous close.

