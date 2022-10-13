FTSE 100 extends losing run to seventh day as homebuilders drag

UK's FTSE 100 extended its losing run to a seventh straight session on Thursday, as homebuilders took a fresh hit after data showed slowing house prices, while investors were cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5%, setting it up for its longest losing streak since July 2019. The midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.1% to hold near May 2020 lows. UK assets have come under pressure since last month when the new government's economic plans, aimed at spurring growth, sparked concerns about how they would be funded and caused a sharp spike in borrowing costs.

U.S. inflation due later in the day is expected to give the Federal Reserve no reason to slow its pace of rate hikes. That only adds to investor worries about the impact of rising inflation globally and tighter monetary policies on corporate profits ahead of the earnings season in the United States and Europe.

"In recent days, we've started to see a more solid flow of downgraded (earnings) forecast in response to the domestic economic conditions," said Ian Williams, strategist at Peel Hunt. "Add to that all the confidence issues about the direction of fiscal and monetary policies (and) it's a pretty poisonous combination."

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey dropped 5.0% as it traded ex-dividend. The broader homebuilder index fell 0.3% to hover near decade-lows. A survey showed British house prices rose last month at their slowest pace since early in the coronavirus crisis and they look on course to fall as a surge in mortgage costs adds to uncertainty about the economy for home-buyers.

The pound slipped in choppy trading, after finding a brief respite on Wednesday, amid concerns about the bond market turmoil that has pushed the Bank of England to intervene. Airlines easyJet slipped 0.1% even as it said bookings for the coming months were progressing well, with travel demand holding up for this winter and next summer.

Hays Plc was nearly flat after the recruitment agency said client and candidate activity had slowed in some markets, including the UK and United States, because of macroeconomic uncertainties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)