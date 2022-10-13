Left Menu

Railways to launch freight version of Vande Bharat Express; to run as 'superfast' parcel service

The Railways has decided to introduce a freight version of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, the first service of which will be operated between the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. The letter states that based on interactions with some potential customers, the first service would be introduced between the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:24 IST
Railways to launch freight version of Vande Bharat Express; to run as 'superfast' parcel service
  • Country:
  • India

The Railways has decided to introduce a freight version of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, the first service of which will be operated between the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. Christened ''Freight EMU'', these trains will serve as a superfast parcel service aimed at capturing high-value and time-sensitive cargo consignments currently being moved via other forms of transport, according to a letter from the Railway Board to general managers of zonal railways on October 11.

Vande Bharat freight trains have been designed for palletised container transportation at a speed of 160 km/hour. The 1,800-mm wide rakes with automatic sliding doors would have provisions to load reefer containers for temperature-sensitive cargo, a pneumatically retractable roller floor system with locking facility for easy handling of pallets, and a total payload of 264 tonnes.

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, which is manufacturing the bulk of the Vande Bharat trains, is expected to roll out the first freight EMU rake on the Vande Bharat platform in December, sources said. The letter states that based on interactions with some potential customers, the first service would be introduced between the Delhi-NCR region and the Mumbai region. Zonal railways have been requested to identify and interact with the potential customers and identify the terminals for running the initial services. The zonal railways have also been asked to identify other potential routes for subsequent services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una station in Himachal Pradesh. The train will run between Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022