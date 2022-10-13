Four wagons of goods train derails in Odisha's Sambalpur

Left Menu

At least four wagons of a goods train derailed in Odishas Sambalpur district affecting train services in the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda railway line, officials said on Thursday.The incident happened on Wednesday night near Sarla yard when the cement-laden goods train en route to Sambalpur city station from Jharsuguda jumped off the tracks, they said.There was no report of any casualty in the mishap, they said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:37 IST
There was no report of any casualty in the mishap, they said. The incident forced the railway authorities to cancel four trains and divert four other trains. The Jharsuguda-Sambalpur passenger train, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar express, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Passenger and Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Express, were cancelled, officials said. The Puri-Indore express was diverted through Sambalpur while Rourkela-Gunpur express and Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar express departed from Sambalpur station. ''The exact reason behind the derailment was being probed. The restoration work has been completed. The matter will be investigated and the exact cause will be known'', Sambalpur Divisional Railway Manager Pradeep Kumar told reporters.

