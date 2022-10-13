FEELSELECTED AS SAIF ALI KHAN TAKES ONE ON A SARTORIAL JOURNEY WITH SELECTED HOMME

Premium menswear brand SELECTED HOMME launches its Autumn Winter range with Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan in a visually appealing digital film MUMBAI, India, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --ﾂ£Sartorial style meets a classic icon as SELECTED HOMME unveils their latest digital campaign starring Bollywood actor and Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan. The epitome of understated and effortless style, Saif Ali Khan presents the brand's Autumn Winter 2022 Collection which spotlights classic and impeccable menswear fashion. The new campaign underscores SELECTED HOMME's appeal to discerning individuals with a refined sense of style.

The campaign opens with a voice-over by Saif Ali Khan, who elucidates what fashion means to him against a series of aesthetically shot visuals. When it comes to style, Saif is in pursuit of timeless elegance, subtle brilliance, all characteristics of the SELECTED man. Styled in the latest pieces by SELECTED HOMME, the film also highlights the textures of the new range through interspersed close-up shots of key pieces from the collection while keeping the artistic value with high lines, frames and symmetry.

The camerawork follows Saif through a setup of big pillars, clean walls, straight lines, off-centred angles, captured through various angles, thus transporting the viewer into Saif's surreal world of sartorialism. A visual depiction of Saif's style journey, the film captures how he embraces his authentic self, being comfortable, suave and elegant in his skin.ﾂ£ Speaking on the partnership, Saif Ali Khan commented, ''I am honoured to have been associated since 2019 with SELECTED HOMME - a brand that speaks to my own personal style. Classic and evergreen pieces never go out style, and I am happy to team up with SELECTED HOMME once again to bring the brand's creative vision of timeless elegance to life. For me, when it comes to fashion- it is all about finding the right fit that makes you feel special, and when you feel special, you #FeelSELECTED.'' Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head at BESTSELLER India, says, ''With the #FeelSELECTED Campaign, we aim to bring contemporary menswear to the forefront as we strengthen our partnership with our Brand Ambassador Saif Ali Khan for four years in a row. With his charismatic sense of style, Saif truly embodies the 'SELECTED Man'. Through this campaign, we are excited to showcase the new Autumn Winter'22 collection to our growing base of customers who value fashion that is classic, minimalist and refined.'' SELECTED HOMME's new Autumn Winter 22 range reiterates the importance of the right fit and attention to detail through high quality premium clothing that seamlessly takes one from day to night. All the pieces are versatile and apt for layering for the upcoming winter season. With an emphasis on tailoring, the new range spans knits, coats, jackets in an array of textiles and materials such as suede, leather, wool and corduroy, thus catering to varied sartorial needs. The new collection is now available in stores and online at https://www.selectedhomme.in/selected-by-saif-ali-khan The digital film is supported by a robust omni-channel marketing campaign spanning OOH, Retail, Content, Events as well as Digital and Social.

Watch the video on link - (1) 水推推遂 崇推遂推垂嵩推帥 | 崇逗粋水 逗遂粋 衰睡逗錐 | 逗趨'汾汾 - YouTube About SELECTED HOMME: Based in Denmark, SELECTED HOMME is an international brand for men, providing modern consumers a unique offering of style and craftsmanship at an attractive price point. We always strive to add an edgy touch to our progressive styles and aim to offer collections that can be the base to any wardrobe, always in sync with the current tendencies. We aim for quality over quantity, which is why sustainability is a main focus for us. Every collection should be more sustainable than the last. This underlines the responsibility we take for our future environmental footprint. With SELECTED you are never out of style but have a quality that is built to last. SELECTED India currently has 40 stores and 63 shop-in-shops spread across the country. SELECTED is available online with www.selectedhomme.inﾂ£and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com.

Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world.

BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT. BESTSELLER India currently has 388 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1251 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

