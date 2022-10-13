Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has joined hands with Lohono Stays to further accelerate the growth of the luxury homestay segment in India.

MakeMyTrip has been steadily investing in the homestay segment over the last couple of years. It has emerged as the homestay hub with coverage in more than 1,100 cities across the country, according to a statement.

''The attempt now, with Lohono Stays partnership, is to further accelerate the base of the ultra-luxury segment in the homestay ecosystem. We have already seen initial wins with the current offer on Lohono Stays and expect it to grow in the future,'' MakeMyTrip COO Vipul Prakash said in a statement. *** Keeway launches SR125 bike priced at Rs 1.19 lakh * Hungarian two-wheeler maker Keeway on Thursday launched its retro classic bike SR125 in India priced at Rs 1.19 lakh.

The model has been positioned as an entry level product in the company's portfolio and the seventh product offering in the last five months, it said in a statement.

It is powered by a 125cc engine with a power output of 9.7 HP and comes with safety features like combi-braking system that ensures strong yet controlled braking, hazard switch and five-step adjustable suspension.

*** ALT Mobility, One Electric partners to deploy e-bike for last mile delivery * Electric commercial vehicles leasing services player ALT Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with One Electric to offer electric motorcycles to its last-mile delivery partners.

ALT Mobility has onboarded One Electric's high-speed premium motorcycle 'Kridn' on its portfolio, it said in a statement.

One Electric's bike provides two times the speed, durability, and performance than existing electric scooters typically used in operations, ALT Mobility Co-founder & CEO Dev Arora said, adding, it presents an opportunity for the company's fleet partners to improve productivity by delivering more orders over longer distances in shorter times.

The two companies plan to jointly develop a two-wheeler vehicle, tailored for intra-city deliveries on the basis of their current collaboration.

