BlackRock reports fall in third-quarter profit

BlackRock Inc on Thursday posted a drop in third-quarter profit as volatile global markets pressured fee income at the world's largest asset manager. Net income fell to $1.4 billion, or $9.25 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $7.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

