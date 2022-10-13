Left Menu

BlackRock reports fall in third-quarter profit

30, from $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $7.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 15:49 IST
BlackRock Image Credit: Twitter (@BlackRock)

BlackRock Inc on Thursday posted a drop in third-quarter profit as volatile global markets pressured fee income at the world's largest asset manager. Net income fell to $1.4 billion, or $9.25 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, a year earlier.

