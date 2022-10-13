SNAPSHOT-Britain's bond market turmoil

Foreign minister James Cleverly shied away from confirming or denying whether the British government would retain its policy on low corporation tax on Thursday, saying only it was important to keep businesses competitive. Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to change tack on an economic package that has roiled markets, with some investors and her own lawmakers calling on her to reverse a plan for 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, including scrapping an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations: WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England has been forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks. * The sell-off began after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment. * LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

MAJOR PLAYERS * Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds this week they had three days to fix liquidity problems before the bank withdrew emergency bond-buying support.

* Some investors suspect, however, that the need to avoid further turmoil will prevail and the BoE will continue to buy bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's deadline. * Foreign minister Cleverly said changing Britain's leader would be a "disastrously bad idea", as he defended Truss from critics in the governing Conservative Party.

* Truss said on Wednesday she would not cut public spending after her government came under pressure to fund the tax cuts. She also dismissed calls for an early election. MARKET REACTION

* Longer-duration UK government bond yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the BoE bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions - which are due to end on Friday. * "While the government shows little sign of turning back from the path of unfunded tax cuts, we can expect the market to focus on the risks of extended Gilt market volatility and potential contagion risks," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

* The pound eased against the dollar and euro but steered clear of this week's two-week lows ahead of the end of the emergency debt support programme. * "The risk of a cliff-edge in the gilt market remains for Monday and in this environment, we doubt many investors would want to go near sterling," said ING analyst Chris Turner in a note.

