Goa tourism: Have discussed visa issues for UK travellers with Shah, says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he had discussed issues related to issuance of visas to travellers from the United Kingdom with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit a day earlier.

Tourism sector stakeholders here have been complaining the discontinuation of the practice of issuing e-visas to UK travellers had resulted in dwindling tourist footfalls in Goa.

''The issue of visas for travellers from the UK was discussed with Shah. He has assured the issue would be resolved soon,'' Sawant told reporters here.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa President Nilesh Shah said the international tourist season has been delayed due to visa restrictions, while chartered flights have been postponed for next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)