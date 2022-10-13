Left Menu

Goa tourism: Have discussed visa issues for UK travellers with Shah, says CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:12 IST
Goa tourism: Have discussed visa issues for UK travellers with Shah, says CM Sawant
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said he had discussed issues related to issuance of visas to travellers from the United Kingdom with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Delhi visit a day earlier.

Tourism sector stakeholders here have been complaining the discontinuation of the practice of issuing e-visas to UK travellers had resulted in dwindling tourist footfalls in Goa.

''The issue of visas for travellers from the UK was discussed with Shah. He has assured the issue would be resolved soon,'' Sawant told reporters here.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa President Nilesh Shah said the international tourist season has been delayed due to visa restrictions, while chartered flights have been postponed for next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022