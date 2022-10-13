15 states among achievers in logistics performance index 2022: Govt report

Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 states and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to a report released by the commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday.

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura are the other states categorised as fast movers in the ranking.

The 15 states and UTs ranked in the aspirers category include Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The other states and UTs which are in the achievers category include Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The report ranks the states on the basis of their logistics ecosystem, highlights the key logistics-related challenges faced by the stakeholders and includes suggestive recommendations, according to the fourth LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2022 report unveiled by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transaction cost.

The first logistics report was released in 2018. No ranking was released last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LEADS survey assesses view points of various users and stakeholders across value chain including shippers, terminal infrastructure service providers, logistics service providers, transporters and government agencies to understand the enabler and impediments to the logistics ecosystem in the country.

The annual survey processes the data received from stakeholders (perception data) and States/ UTs (objective data) and ranks the logistics ecosystem of each State/ UT using a statistical model.

Speaking at the event, Goyal said that PM GatiShakti national master plan initiative is helping in proper planning and integration of infrastructure projects.

He said it has the potential to save about Rs 10 lakh crore per year by improving logistics efficiency.

''It will also help in bringing down the cost to single digits in the coming years,'' he said, adding the initiative is also being used by state governments for planning social sector projects.

The minister expressed confidence that PM GatiShakti would help to bring in inclusive and equitable development by helping remote areas, especially those in the North East undertake integrated infrastructure planning and close development gaps.

PM GatiShakti initiative aims at integrated and holistic planning across concerned ministries/departments to improve multimodal connectivity, and logistics efficiency.

