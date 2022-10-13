Left Menu

HCL Tech shares rise over 3 pc on robust quarterly results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of HCL Technologies on Thursday jumped over 3 per cent after the IT services firm posted good financial performance in the September quarter.

The stock zoomed 3.19 per cent to settle at Rs 982.05 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.05 per cent to finish at Rs 981.05 apiece.

In volume terms, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 96 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended 390.58 points lower at 57,235.33 points on Thursday.

On Wednesday, HCL Technologies posted a 7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 3,489 crore, topping street expectations, and raised the full-year revenue guidance citing strong demand and deal pipeline despite macro concerns.

Amid widespread fears of global recession, HCL Tech on Wednesday said it clinched a ''stellar quarter on all fronts'', delivering strong performance in the topline.

© Copyright 2022