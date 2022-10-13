Left Menu

Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at 5:50 pm Wednesday, but had to return due to a strong chemical odour coming from a passenger's carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal to be booked on other flights.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

