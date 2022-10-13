Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at 5:50 pm Wednesday, but had to return due to a strong chemical odour coming from a passenger's carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal to be booked on other flights.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

