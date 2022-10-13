Left Menu

UK's Truss considering corporation tax u-turn next yr -Sun

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:35 IST
UK's Truss considering corporation tax u-turn next yr -Sun
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is considering raising corporation tax next year, in a reversal to the mini-budget that has roiled financial markets, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Thursday.

Truss's economic package included a move to scrap a planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25% next year.

"No final decision has been made.. but there's deffo (definitely) movement," the Sun's Harry Cole said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022