Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin
- Country:
- United States
An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.
Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odour coming from a passenger's carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.
Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said.
They were then bussed back to the terminal.
American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.
It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greg Chin
- Barbados
- Chin
- Miami
- American Airlines
- The Associated Press
ALSO READ
China reports 905 new COVID cases for Sept 27 vs 968 a day earlier
Chinese snap up used Rolexes, Birkins to satisfy luxury cravings amid slowdown
China opens illegal police posts across globe
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
U.S. lawmakers want Biden order boosting oversight of outbound investment in China