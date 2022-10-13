Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after report on UK budget

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after a report that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:39 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after report on UK budget
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after a report that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month. "Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I'm told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern," Sam Coates, Sky News' deputy political editor, said on Twitter.

At 8:02 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 296 points, or 1.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 37.75 points, or 1.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 82.75 points, or 0.76%. Investors are awaiting a closely watched U.S. inflation report that could offer clues on how successful the Federal Reserve has been in its battle against decades-high inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022