Left Menu

Discussions on with Tatas for possible merger of Vistara, Air India: Singapore Airlines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:42 IST
Discussions on with Tatas for possible merger of Vistara, Air India: Singapore Airlines
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Airlines on Thursday said it is in confidential discussions with Tatas for a possible merger of Vistara and Air India.

Tatas has 51 per cent stake in Vistara and the rest is with Singapore Airlines (SIA). Tatas is also the owner of Air India.

In a regulatory filing, SIA said discussions with Tatas are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties.

''In line with its multi-hub strategy, SIA is currently in confidential discussions with Tata to explore a potential transaction in relation to the securities of Vistara and Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata (the 'potential transaction').

''The discussions seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and Air India,'' the filing to the Singapore Stock Exchange said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022