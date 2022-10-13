Left Menu

India tells Gambia it is probing childrens' deaths linked to India-made drugs

New Delhi is "seriously investigating" the deaths of 69 children in Gambia in the wake of a report that provisionally linked the fatalities to Indian-made products, the South Asian nation's foreign minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday. Indian health authorities announced a production halt at domestic company Maiden Pharmaceuticals's factory in Sonepat in northern India on Wednesday after a WHO report said its cough and cold syrups might be linked to the deaths of 69 children in Gambia.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:49 IST
India tells Gambia it is probing childrens' deaths linked to India-made drugs
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi is "seriously investigating" the deaths of 69 children in Gambia in the wake of a report that provisionally linked the fatalities to Indian-made products, the South Asian nation's foreign minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday.

Indian health authorities announced a production halt at domestic company Maiden Pharmaceuticals's factory in Sonepat in northern India on Wednesday after a WHO report said its cough and cold syrups might be linked to the deaths of 69 children in Gambia. The matter "is being seriously investigated by appropriate authorities," India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The deaths, the worst involving drugs made in India, are a blow to an industry whose exports more than doubled in the last decade to hit $24.5 billion in the fiscal year through March. Known as a "pharmacy of the world", India supplies 45% of all generic medicines to Africa.

The WHO issued a medical product alert last week asking regulators to remove Maiden goods from the market. The U.N. health agency said that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup - had "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and cause acute kidney injury.

Indian authorities suspended the company's manufacturing activities after inspecting its main factory in Haryana state, finding rules were violated "across its manufacturing and testing activities". Maiden, which has two other factories in the state, has an annual production capacity of 2.2 million syrup bottles, 600 million capsules, 18 million injections, 300,000 ointment tubes and 1.2 billion tablets at its Haryana factories, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022