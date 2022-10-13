Soon, warehouses in Delhi to operate 24/7

Warehouses functioning in the national capital will soon be able to operate round the clock as the Delhi government has issued a draft notification in this regard and invited suggestions and objections on the move from the stakeholders within 15 days from the publication of the notice.

The move comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena last week approved applications of more than 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities and warehouses to operate round the clock.

He had also taken a ''very serious view'' of ''inordinate delay, adhocism, randomness and unjustified discretion'' on part of the labour department in disposing of applications made by the firms for these exemptions, Delhi labour department on Wednesday uploaded a draft notification exempting warehouses from sections 15 and 16 of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act 1954 which will pave the way for round-the-clock operation of such establishments.

Sections 15 and 16 of Delhi Shops and Establishment Act 1954 advocate about the opening timing of functioning of shops and other commercial establishments in the city.

Officials said the move will benefit traders and boost economy of the national capital.

The draft notification issued by the labour department said no employee shall be employed or allowed to work for more than nine hours on any day and for not more than 48 hours a week.

Shift working, if any, shall be in such a way that no employee is forced to work in night shift only. Employer shall make suitable arrangement regarding safety, security and transportation of all the employees, who have been asked to work overtime or in the shift beyond the normal working hours, the draft notification read.

Meanwhile, traders of the national capital welcomed the LG's move to allow 300 establishments, including online shopping and delivery shops, hotels, restaurants, and transport facilities, warehouses to operate round the clock.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal welcomed the move and said many such applications where traders had requested 24*7 operation of their establishment were pending since 2016.

''Opening of shops, restaurants and cinemas in Delhi will increase 20 per cent business at night. There will be tremendous benefit in the hospitality and retail sector too,'' Goyal said.

