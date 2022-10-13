US STOCKS-Futures tumble after hot inflation data

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The headline consumer price index gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared with an estimated 8.1%. The reading was lower than an 8.3% increase in August. Core CPI, which eliminates volatile food and fuel prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5% increase. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in August.

"It's saying that inflation is still not under control. The Fed will most likely continue its pace of rate increases," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager, Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "There is no pivot in the near-term future which the market had been hoping for."

Traders of U.S. interest-rate futures priced in a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike by the Fed at its November meeting, with some also pricing in a 10% chance of a 100 bps rise. The report follows data on Wednesday that showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September amid strong gains in the costs of services and goods, suggesting inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 looked set for their seventh straight session in the red on growing fears that aggressive tightening by the Fed could tip the world's largest economy into a recession. Megacap growth and technology stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Nvidia Corp and Tesla Inc fell about 4% each as the 10-year benchmark Treasury yield touched fresh 2008 highs at 4%.

Minutes from last month's Fed meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed that they would "keep at it until we're confident the job is done." At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 526 points, or 1.8%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 78.25 points, or 2.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 325.25 points, or 3%.

Markets had briefly taken support from a report that the British government is discussing making changes to its fiscal plan announced last month, an event that had previously spooked global financial markets. Third-quarter earnings reports will also help determine the impact of higher prices on company profits, with analysts now expecting profit for S&P 500 companies to have risen just 4.1% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Delta Air Lines Inc gained 1.2% after the carrier forecast a 9% rise in fourth-quarter from the same period in 2019, helped by robust domestic and international demand. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc inched up 1.4% following better-than-estimated fourth-quarter results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)