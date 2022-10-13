Left Menu

Global experts of sustainable, production of oil & natural gas to meet on Friday

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri will inaugurate the three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022 at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) Sitapura, on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:46 IST
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri will inaugurate the three-day 5th South Asian Geoscience Conference, GEO India 2022 at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) Sitapura, on Friday. During this conference, latest researches on improved production of natural gas and oil will be shared by the experts.

Organised by the Association of Petroleum Geologists (APG), over a hundred experts from India and other countries including the United States, Norway and the European Central will participate to discuss the issues and share their experiences. During a press conference held on Thursday, Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, patron, Associated Petroleum Gas (APG) and chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that the GEO India conference has grown in stature in the last 15 years as an international conference. APG President S N Chitnis (Executive Director in ONGC) informed that over 200 technical papers will be presented in the conference, which is being participated by over 1,500 geoscientists and 600 delegates.

Another important aspect of this conference is the students' programme where students of geosciences will be exposed to the professional nuances of the petroleum industry to groom them into future Energy Soldiers of the fastest growing-developing nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

