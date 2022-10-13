Left Menu

Piramal Pharma receives Sebi's nod to list shares on Indian bourses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:10 IST
Piramal Pharma receives Sebi's nod to list shares on Indian bourses
  • Country:
  • India

Piramal Pharma on Thursday said it has received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to list shares on domestic stock exchanges.

Piramal Pharma, consequent to the approval granted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has been demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) as a part of the simplification of the corporate structure.

Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL) has received a letter from Sebi...the company expects that its shares will be listed on the Indian equity stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE -- next week, it said in a statement.

The demerger from PEL will firmly empower PPL to be future ready and enable it to independently pursue its growth strategies with sharper focus and identity, it added.

In consideration of the demerger, shareholders of PEL have been allotted four shares of PPL for every one share in PEL, in addition to their existing holding in PEL, the company said.

PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), Piramal Critical Care (PCC) and the India Consumer Healthcare business, which sells over-the-counter products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022