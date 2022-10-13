UK's Kwarteng, asked about new policy U-turn, says he is focused on growth

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was focused on delivering on his so-called "mini-budget" and economic growth after media reported the government was considering reversing parts of his plan which has caused havoc in financial markets.

"My total focus... is on delivering on the mini-budget and making sure that we get growth back into our economy," Kwarteng told BBC television on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of finance leaders at the International Monetary Fund. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Kate Holton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)