UK's Kwarteng, asked about new policy U-turn, says he is focused on growth
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was focused on delivering on his so-called "mini-budget" and economic growth after media reported the government was considering reversing parts of his plan which has caused havoc in financial markets.
"My total focus... is on delivering on the mini-budget and making sure that we get growth back into our economy," Kwarteng told BBC television on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting of finance leaders at the International Monetary Fund. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Kate Holton)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Kwarteng
- International Monetary Fund
- Kate Holton
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline
UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Sky News
UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Treasury source
UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline
UK's Kwarteng tries to reassure bankers, gets nervous response