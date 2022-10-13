Left Menu

IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges

Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite unprecedented challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an exceptional year. The worlds biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros 38 billion this financial year, which ran from Sept.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:20 IST
IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges'' caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.” The world's biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros ($38 billion) this financial year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31. That was a 5.6% increase from the previous year's sales of 37.4 billion euros.

However, inflation and supply chain issues led to rising costs and higher prices, meaning sales quantities were down though they cost more and there were struggles to keep shelves full. Online sales down 10% lower from fiscal 2021.

“We lived up to the challenge — achieving solid performance in a disrupted environment, making tough decisions, while always keeping sight of the needs and dreams of the many,'' said Jesper Brodin, chief executive of the holding company Ingka that manages most of IKEA's stores. He said “uncertainties will continue be part of our lives in the coming years.” Anna Hallqvist Gedda, chief financial officer of Ikea Sweden, told Swedish news agency TT that “the fact that more people are chasing lower prices in expensive times seems to have benefited IKEA.” In March, the maker of flat-pack home products halted its retail operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It then said it suspended operations at its 17 Russian stores and paused exports and imports involving the country. It also paused operations in Belarus, which is a Russian ally.

It has said many of its 15,000 employees in Russia and Belarus would lose their jobs and has guaranteed six months of pay for them, as well as core benefits, without offering more specifics.

This summer, IKEA was selling the remainder of its Russian inventory online as it moved forward with leaving the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022