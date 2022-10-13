Left Menu

Biden says fighting global inflation is his top priority

U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House. Biden said fighting global inflation is his top priority, according to the White House statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.

Biden said fighting global inflation is his top priority, according to the White House statement. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

