Biden says fighting global inflation is his top priority
U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House. Biden said fighting global inflation is his top priority, according to the White House statement.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
Biden said fighting global inflation is his top priority, according to the White House statement. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Labor Department
- Chizu Nomiyama
ALSO READ
White House's Deese, asked about UK's economic plans, underscores need for 'fiscal prudence'
Jill Biden hosts White House reading for student poets
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms
White House's Deese says strong dollar reflects strength of U.S. economy
Jaishankar meets Sullivan at White House; discusses bilateral ties & ways to advance free, prosperous Indo-Pacific