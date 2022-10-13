Left Menu

Quota of 3,97,267 MT tonnes of only broken rice...applicable only to LCs opened before the notification dated September 8 and the message exchange date between the Indian and foreign bankswift date also prior to September 8, to be exported during 2022-23, is notified, the directorate general of foreign trade DGFT has said in a notification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:27 IST
Commerce ministry permits exports quota for nearly 4 lakh tn broken rice * The commerce ministry has permitted exports quota of about four lakh tonnes for broken rice, for which Letters of Credit (LCs) have opened before the September 8 export ban order.

On September 8, the government had prohibited exports of broken rice. ''Quota of 3,97,267 MT (tonnes) of only broken rice...applicable only to LCs opened before the notification dated September 8 and the message exchange date between the Indian and foreign bank/swift date also prior to September 8, to be exported during 2022-23, is notified,'' the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification. *** Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches helpline for EV customers * Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday launched a helpline for electric vehicle (EV) customers called '#EVForAll' on their website. This platform provides a suite of EV services beyond just insurance and addresses the needs of existing and prospective EV users in India, the company said in a statement. '#EVForAll' has 11 specialised services like a dedicated EV helpline, SOS, On-site charging, pickup and drop for its policy holders, it said.

It also includes accommodation benefits, roadside repair, minor repair, urgent message replay, legal assistance, medical assistance and taxi benefits. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is now offering insurance policies for private electric vehicles (both two and four-wheelers) and commercial vehicles, it said.

These policies will come with various packages like depreciation shield and motor protector; the product also has 11 roadside assistance features to ensure a smooth customer experience, it said.

