Diwali rush: MSRTC to run 1,494 extra buses from Oct 21 to 31
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporate (MSRTC) on Thursday said it would run close to 1500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush, an official said on Thursday.
Of the 1,494 buses, 368 will be operated from MSRTC's Aurangabad division, followed by 358 from Pune, 274 from Nagpur, 228 from Mumbai, 195 from Nagpur and 71 from Amravati division.
