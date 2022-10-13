Left Menu

Germany needs to tackle inflation threat, wants transparency from China - Lindner

Germany's finance minister said on Thursday that fighting inflation was the government's biggest priority and demanded reforms that would lift Europe's largest economy out of an imminent downturn. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meeting, Christian Lindner also called on China to act fairly in global trade and said he had spoken with Beijing about its debt restructuring responsibilities.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 19:58 IST
Germany needs to tackle inflation threat, wants transparency from China - Lindner

Germany's finance minister said on Thursday that fighting inflation was the government's biggest priority and demanded reforms that would lift Europe's largest economy out of an imminent downturn.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank meeting, Christian Lindner also called on China to act fairly in global trade and said he had spoken with Beijing about its debt restructuring responsibilities. In blunt remarks, Lindner said Germany had slipped behind other countries because it was especially vulnerable to Europe's energy crisis and supply chain disruptions, and had complacently believed in its own economic strength.

"Inflation is the biggest danger for our economic foundation. Inflation can bring that foundation to erosion," Lindner said in Washington. "We are not in a good position compared with other strong industrial nations," he said. "We've been resting on our supposed strengths for too long."

The latest forecasts suggest Germany is on the brink of recession, and the central bank sees inflation staying above 7% next year, pushed up by rocketing gas prices due to an energy standoff between the West and Russia over Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition has prepared a 200-billion-euro package to cushion struggling households from the fallout of the energy crisis.

Speaking alongside Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, Lindner said Germany has the means to address its weaknesses, including by investing in alternative energy resources. Lindner also joined the

growing criticism of China's lack of timely participation in debt restructuring for lower-income countries. China has argued it would not take part in some cases unless the IMF and World Bank also took a haircut.

Germany is currently

reviewing its policies towards China. Berlin fears it has become too economically dependent on China, given concerns about industrial espionage, unfair competition and human rights violations, concerns that Beijing rejects. "I have used the opportunity again to remind creditors, in particular China, of their own responsibility," Lindner said.

"Not every creditor nation is equally ready to take more of a position of transparency. It's regrettable that China did not accept the invitation to participate in the G7 roundtable with African countries. This will be noted and addressed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022