CCI closes case of alleged manipulation of pulse prices; finds no evidence of cartelisation

Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday closed a case of alleged anti-competitive practices for increasing pulse prices in the country, citing that there is no sufficient evidence on record to establish cartelisation.

The matter was taken up suo-moto by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and ordered a detailed probe in November 2018. Its investigation arm Director General (DG) submitted the report in April 2022.

The case was taken up initially against 11 agro-commodity companies and during the probe period, some of the entities merged with one another.

In a 17-page order passed on Thursday, the watchdog said that on careful perusal of the report and considering the response of the opposite parties, it was of the considered opinion that there is not sufficient evidence on record to establish cartelisation or action in concert.

The regulator said the investigation has not brought out any price parallelism amongst the opposite parties, adding that the role of global prices in determining domestic prices, the nuances of the industry and market dynamics were also not examined during the probe.

''DG has relied mainly on the internal communication recovered by income tax authorities but has not analysed the nature of trade carried out by importers and whether such information regarding stock positions is available to the public and to all competitors and buyers,'' it added.

Citing replies of the opposite parties, CCI also said there exists a buyer-seller relationship between various opposite parties. Against this backdrop, sporadic communications between them exchanging information, which is already available in public domain, cannot be construed as collusion, it noted.

However, after taking into consideration the nature of agriculture trade and multi-faceted relations amongst the various opposite parties, CCI also directed them to take due care that their communications do not transgress the permissible boundaries of the Competition Act.

When it had decided to order the detailed probe, CCI noted from an article that the production of pulses in crop years 2014–15 and 2015–16 had fallen significantly.

The fall in supply was matched by increase in import and followed by an abnormal increase in the price of pulses in 2015–16, particularly during January 2015 to February 2016. Also, the direct evidences and indirect evidences collected by the Income Tax Department, taken together, prima facie indicated possible collusion, meeting of minds and existence of anti-competitive agreement amongst the opposite parties, according to CCI.

In the order passed on Thursday, the regulator has mentioned these as among the factors that led to ordering the probe.

