Gold gains Rs 42; silver drops Rs 493

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 42 to Rs 51,255 per 10 grams on Thursday amid a rise in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 51,213 per 10 grams.

However, silver dropped by Rs 493 to Rs 57,717 per kilogram from Rs 58,210 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,672.2 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.03 per ounce.

''COMEX gold edged slightly higher as traders cautiously await highly anticipated US inflation data later today,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

