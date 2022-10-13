JioMart and SMART Stores announce festival sale

Reliance Retail's JioMart and SMART Stores on Thursday announced the rollout of a festival sale called 'Bestival Sale' that will run from 14th to 24th October. The sale will be live on the JioMart, e-marketplace platform as well as 3000+ SMART Stores, which include SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and SMART Point, across the country, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

Over the last 2 years, the SMART Stores have expanded across value shopping, destination shopping and convenience shopping formats. With this huge network of physical stores, strong partner network, sourcing capability and deep insights gained through serving Reliance Retail's 20 crore+ registered customer base, the Bestival Sale brings the best of the exclusive offers and deals, bank tie-ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart and at the neighbourhood SMART Stores, thus providing consumers with the best shopping experience as per their preference - be it online or at the neighbourhood store, a true omnichannel shopping experience, the company said.

Damodar Mall, CEO, Grocery Reliance Retail, said, "The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. The sourcing strength of stores and JioMart is ensuring unmatched prices during the Bestival Sale. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in Retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season." Shoppers can get up to 80 per cent off across categories and choose from a carefully curated collection of Diwali Special deals on diyas, candles, gifts, sweets, snacks and rangolis to meet their festive needs this season. In addition, they can avail of up to 50 per cent off on Indian sweets and dry fruits gift packs.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, "We are thrilled about the success of our cross-category expansion focus, which has been well embraced across the nation. We have seen a 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days of the sale. The overall response has far exceeded our expectations." JioMart has currently expanded its reach to 19,000 pin codes for all the categories to provide sellers with one of India's largest e-marketplaces. This rapid expansion is in line with JioMart's aim of becoming the largest home-grown e-marketplace.

The 'Bestival Sale' will witness JioMart continuing to onboard regional artisans from the vast and diverse Indian handloom and handicraft industry. Shoppers, for instance, can not only lay their hands on Pochampally sarees and Bandhani apparel from Gujarat this festive season but also try out Punjabi juttis, Jaipuri block print quilts along with brass bowls and puja accessories from Moradabad and eco-friendly Channapatna wooden toys and blue pottery, the company added in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)