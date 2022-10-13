Left Menu

Bofa Sec cuts Nifty target to 17,500 points on rupee depreciation, slowing global growth

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:24 IST
Bofa Sec cuts Nifty target to 17,500 points on rupee depreciation, slowing global growth
  • Country:
  • India

American brokerage Bofa Securities on Thursday cut its Nifty target by 1,000 points and now expects the 50-share index to trade at 17,500 points by the end of the year.

The brokerage blamed ''weakening macros'' for the revision, including rupee depreciation and also slowing global growth.

''We cut Nifty target to 17,500 (versus 18,500) on weakening macro; higher crude, rupee depreciation, global slowdown, China revival,'' it said in a note.

In the last few months, there have been multiple revisions to the Nifty target by the brokerage as the volatility plays out in the financial markets.

The Indian macros could ''deteriorate'' if risks on crude and currency risks play out, it said, adding that the possibility of further earning cuts cannot be ruled out.

It expects the current account deficit to come at 3 per cent for FY23 as against 2.5 per cent earlier, and sees a 0.40 per cent upside risk to the 6.4 per cent fiscal deficit target.

The brokerage said it expects rupee to be trading at 83 to a USD level by March 2023, which will be a 1.2 per cent depreciation more from the present levels.

On the high credit growth in the banking system, the brokerage said lower base and inflation are partly driving this nominal growth.

Bofa Securities also said it expects ''more modest'' credit growth numbers during the second half of the fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022