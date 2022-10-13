Left Menu

Retail inflation lowest in Delhi, Gujarat people should decide on giving AAP a chance: Kejriwal

Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said retail inflation was lowest in Delhi and asked the voters in poll-bound Gujarat to decide on giving a chance to his party to save them from price rise.In a tweet, Kejriwal also said as compared to Delhi, the consumer price index CPI in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was higher.The Delhi model has proved to be the topper in the fight against price rise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:27 IST
Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said retail inflation was lowest in Delhi and asked the voters in poll-bound Gujarat to decide on giving a chance to his party to save them from price rise.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also said as compared to Delhi, the consumer price index (CPI) in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was higher.

''The Delhi model has proved to be the topper in the fight against price rise. Centre's data shows Delhi's Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 4 per cent that is lowest among the states in the country. On the other hand, in BJP's Gujarat, UP and MP, the rate of price rise is 8 per cent.

Gujarat people now decide - a chance to Kejriwal to save from inflation,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

Retail inflation rose to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September mainly due to costlier food items.

Official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday showed that the retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 7.41 per cent in September as against 7 per cent in August.

In the year-ago month, it was at a comfortable level of 4.35 per cent.

The central government has mandated RBI to ensure that retail inflation remains in the range of 2-6 per cent.

